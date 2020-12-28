Vernon County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases Dec. 25

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25 there have been 1,484 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;

Two females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 80s who has been hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 1,256 are recovered, seven are hospitalized, 190 are isolating at home and there have been 31 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.