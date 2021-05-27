 Skip to main content
Vernon County reports 9 positive COVID-19 cases May 21-27
COVID-19

The weekly COVID-19 data from May 21-27 has resulted in nine additional positives with a total of 1,955 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

  • A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
  • Three males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 40s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,899 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, 12 are isolating at home and there have been 45 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

