Vernon County reports COVID-19 cases remain at 45 as of Tuesday
0 comments

Vernon County reports COVID-19 cases remain at 45 as of Tuesday

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, there have been 4,155 total tests, 4,063 negative results, and 45 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

Of the 45 cases, 43 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and two are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourselves and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News