Vernon County reports eight new COVID-19 cases from April 16-22

The weekly COVID-19 data from April 16-22 has resulted in eight additional positives with a total of 1,911 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;

A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 70swho is recovering at home;

A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,855 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 10 are isolating at home and there have been 45 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.