Vernon County reports fifth COVID-19 death

A fifth individual in Vernon County has died from complications of COVID-19. The Vernon County Health Department was notified of the death on Thursday, Nov. 12. The resident was a male in his 80s who had been hospitalized.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends, and those impacted by this loss of life," the Health Department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Nov. 12 there have been 772 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The numbers also includes those from Nov. 11.
The newest positive cases include:
- Three males 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;
- Four males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Five males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Five males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- Two males in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
- Four females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Three females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Six females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Six females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Six females in their 60s four are recovering at home and two are hospitalized;
- Three females in their 70s who are recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 532 are recovered, 11 are hospitalized, 224 are isolating at home and five deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
