Vernon County reports fifth, sixth confirmed COVID-19 cases

As of May 12 at 3 p.m. there have been 672 reported total tests, with 646 negative results, 20 pending results and 6 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The ﬁfth positive case is a male in his 50s who is recovering at home. The sixth positive case is a male in his 50s who is recovering at home as well.
As a reminder community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.
Non-essential in-person retail stores: Standalone or strip-mall based retail stores with an entrance or entrances to the outside may offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric mask when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Safer at Home is working. Please continue to follow Safer-at-Home guidance.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
