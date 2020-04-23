Vernon County reports first confirmed COVID-19 case

The Vernon County Health Department announced Thursday that the first confirmed COVID-19 case has been identified in Vernon County.
The person is a man in his 70s, who has no known exposure via travel or contact with a confirmed case. He is isolating at home and will continue to do so based on Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines.
“We will remain in frequent contact with the individual to monitor their health care needs and to ensure that they are able to remain isolated at home while they are ill,” said Beth Johnson, director and health officer for Vernon County Health Department.
The Vernon County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services responsibilities include:
- Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
- Determining when a person can be released from isolation or quarantine.
- Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.
- Preparing our communities to control the spread of COVID-19.
The Vernon County Health Department has staff working daily to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. They are working with local, state and federal partners to identify and provide guidance to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or to individuals who have been around people that have been infected with the new coronavirus.
The Vernon County Health Department asks that everyone do their part and abide by the safer-at-home order issued by the state. Health experts shared the following tips:
To protect yourself follow these tips:
- Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.
- Cover all coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Stay home when sick.
- Practice social distancing.
- Avoid unnecessary contact with others.
Everyone should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 like illness which include any of the following:
- Measured temperature greater than 100.0 Fahrenheit.
- New or worsening cough.
- New or worsening shortness of breath.
- Sore throat.
- Body aches.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Nausea.
- Vomiting.
- Diarrhea.
- Loss of smell or taste.
lf someone becomes ill, even with relatively mild respiratory illness, they should:
- Stay home. This means do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you need medical care, it is important you call first.
- While at home separate yourself from other people in your home (as you would if you had the flu).
- Avoid sharing personal household items. After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.
- Wash your hands often and practice good hygiene.
- Monitor your temperature.
- Watch for a worsening cough or difficulty breathing. If breathing becomes difficult contact your primary health care provider by phone for instruction first unless experiencing an immediate life-threatening emergency, then dial 911.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information, visit www.vernoncounty.org or https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm, or call the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.
