Vernon County reports five new COVID-19 cases Jan. 29

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, there have been 1,736 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 30s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,643 are recovered, six are hospitalized, 50 are isolating at home and there have been thirty-seven deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.