Vernon County reports its 38th COVID-19 death

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 38th death of a county resident. The resident was a female in her 80s.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 1,788 positiveCOVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive case includes:

A female in her 70s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,682 are recovered, three are hospitalized, 65 are isolating at home and there have been 38 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.