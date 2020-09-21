Vernon County reports its first COVID-19 death

On Monday, Sept. 21, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the first death of a county resident. The resident was a male in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends, and those impacted by this loss of life," the health department said in a statement. "In order to protect the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing any additional information at this time."
As of 3 p.m. Sept. 21 there have been 7,849 total COVID-19 tests, 7,566 negative results, and 175 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include, four females 10-19 years who are recovering at home, two males in their 20s who are recovering at home, a female in her 30s who is recovering at home, two females in their 40s who are recovering at home, three females in their 50s who are recovering at home, a male in his 60s who is recovering at home, two females in their 60s who are recovering at home, a female in her 70s who is recovering at home, and a male in his 70s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 135 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and 39 are isolating at home.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
