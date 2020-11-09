Vernon County reports its fourth COVID-19 death

The Vernon County Health Department reports it was notified on Monday, Nov. 9 that an individual passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the fourth death of a county resident. The resident was a male in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends, and those impacted by this loss of life," the Health Department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Nov. 9 there have been 706 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The results include the numbers from over the weekend.
The newest positive cases include:
- Three males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- Nine males in their 40s, seven are recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
- Six males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 70s, two are recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
- Three males in their 80, two are recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
- Three females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Five females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Six females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Five females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Three females in her 60s, two are recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
- Four females in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 80s who are recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 505 are recovered, nine are hospitalized, 188 are isolating at home and four deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
