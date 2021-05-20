Vernon County reports nine new COVID-19 cases between May 14-20

The weekly COVID-19 data from May 14-20 has resulted in nine additional positives with a total of 1,946 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

Two males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 50s; one is recovering at home and one is hospitalized;

A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,891 are recovered, one is hospitalized, nine are isolating at home and there have been 45 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.