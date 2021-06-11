Vernon County reports no new COVID-19 cases June 4-10

The weekly COVID-19 data from June 4-10 has resulted in zero additional positives with a total of 1,958 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

Of the total positive cases, 1,912 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, one is isolating at home and there have been 45 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.