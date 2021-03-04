Vernon County reports no new positive COVID-19 cases March 4

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, there have been 1,837 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. There are no new positives.

Of the total positive cases, 1,762 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 34 are isolating at home and there have been 40 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.