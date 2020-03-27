Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results as of Thursday

The Vernon County Department of Public Health and Emergency Management will be issuing an update each day at about 4 p.m. as to the numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vernon County.
As of March 26, at 3 p.m. there have been 94 total tests, with 88 negative results, six pending results and zero positive results.
The state of Wisconsin indicates that you do not need documentation to leave your home with regard to travel.
There are also deﬁnitions as it refers to what are essential services. Please refer to the website https://wedc.org/essentialbusiness/ for further clarification.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
