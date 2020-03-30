Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results as of Monday

The Vernon County Department of Public Health and Emergency Management will be issuing an update each day at about 4 p.m. as to the numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vernon County.
As of March 30 at 3 p.m. there have been 120 total tests, with 115 negative results, five pending results and zero positive results.
The State of Wisconsin indicates that you do not need documentation to leave your home with regard to travel.
There are deﬁnitions as it refers to what are essential services. Please refer to the website https//www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/employers.htm for further information.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!