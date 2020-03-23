Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results as of Monday

The Vernon County Department of Public Health and Emergency Management will be issuing an update each day at about 4 p.m. as to the numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vernon County.
As of March 23 at 3 p.m. there have been 67 total tests, with 51 negative results, and zero positive results.
Today at 1:30 p.m., Gov. Evers stated that he would be signing a Safer at Home order. This would limit non-essential businesses. He stated that he would be signing this order tomorrow. Full details on this order will be updated when it is signed, including what businesses are considered essential and non-essential.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.