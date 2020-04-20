Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results as of Monday

As of April 20 at 3 p.m. there have been 308 reported total tests, with 303 negative results, five pending results and zero positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
Gov. Tony Evers directed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to extend the safer-at-home order from April 24 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, or until a superseding order is issued.
The order implements some new measures to ensure safety and support the progress we've made in containing COVID-l9, but also allows certain activities to start up again.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, safer at horne is working. Please continue to follow safer-at-home guidance.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
Concerned about COVID-19?
