Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results as of Monday

As of April 13 at 3 p.m. there have been 227 reported total tests, with 224 negative results, three pending results and zero positive results.
The State of Wisconsin and Centers for Disease Control recommend wearing cloth face masks when in public.
There are deﬁnitions as it refers to what are essential services. Please refer to the website https//www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/employers.htm for further information.
According to the state information/directives, playgrounds and golf courses are considered non-essential and are closed.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
Vernon County Corporation Counsel Nikki Swayne has determined that yard sales/rummage sales are considered non-essential and, therefore, are not permitted.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
