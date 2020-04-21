Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results as of Tuesday
0 comments

Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results as of Tuesday

  • 0

As of April 21 at 3 p.m. there have been 316 reported total tests, with 312 negative results, four pending results and zero positive results in the county, according to Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

Gov. Tony Evers has announced the Badger Bounce Back Plan, which is to move from safer at home by turning the dial to open society in phases. Refer to the county website for further information.

The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially ifyou are experiencing signs of illness, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, safer at home is working. Please continue to follow safer-at-home guidance.

Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes
News

Vernon County Museum Notes

Two different subjects I’ve been working on recently are the histories of Vernon County’s rural schools, and our county’s relationship with wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News