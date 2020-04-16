Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results as of Wednesday

As of April 15 at 3 p.m. there have been 250 reported total tests, with 248 negative results, two pending result and zero positive results in the county, according to Vernon County Emergency Management.
The State of Wisconsin and Centers for Disease Control recommend wearing cloth face masks when in public.
According to the most recent release from Wisconsin Department of Health Services travel between private homes within the state, including seasonal homes or rental cabins, is strongly discouraged. If you choose to travel to a second home in Wisconsin, you should be prepared to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. You should bring your own groceries and essentials, as self-quarantine does not permit shopping at local stores for supplies.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, safer at home is working. Please continue to follow safer at home guidance.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
