Vernon County reports no positive COVID-19 results as of Wednesday

As of April 22 at 3 p.m. there have been 328 reported total tests, with 324 negative results, four pending results and zero positive results in the county, according to Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
A reminder, yard sales/rummage sales are considered non-essential and therefore, are not permitted according to Vernon County Corporation Council Nikki Swayne.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, safer at home is working. Please continue to follow safer-at-home guidance.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
