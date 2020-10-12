Vernon County reports second COVID-19 death

On Monday, Oct. 12, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the second death of a county resident. The resident was a female in her 60s who was recovering at home.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends, and those impacted by this loss of life," the health department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Oct. 12 there have been 10,282 total COVID-19 tests, 9,715 negative results, and 371 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The updated numbers are from Oct. 12 and the weekend.
The newest positive cases include:
- Four males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Two males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
- Three females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
- Four females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 60s who is recovering at home;
- Three females in their 70s who are recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 276 are recovered, four are hospitalized, 89 are isolating at home, and there have been two deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
