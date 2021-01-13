Vernon County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Jan. 13

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 there have been 1,646 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

Two females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 30s who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 50s who are recovering at home;

A female in her 80s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 1,537 are recovered, three are hospitalized, 69 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.