Vernon County reports six new COVID-19 cases Friday

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, there have been 1,691 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 70s; one is hospitalized and one is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,594 are recovered, three are hospitalized, 57 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.