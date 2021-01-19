Vernon County reports six new COVID-19 cases Jan. 19

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, there have been 1,676 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,587 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 51 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.