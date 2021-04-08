Vernon County reports six new positive cases between April 2-8

The weekly COVID-19 data from April 2-8 has resulted in six additional positives with a total of 1,894 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

Two males 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;

A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 70s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,839 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 11 are isolating at home and there have been 43 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.