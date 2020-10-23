 Skip to main content
Vernon County reports third COVID-19 death
On Thursday, Oct. 22 the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the third death of a county resident. The resident was a male in his 60s who was recovering at home.

"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends, and those impacted by this loss of life," the Health Department said in a statement.

As of 3 p.m. Oct. 22, there have been 450 positive results. The newest positive cases include:

  • A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
  • Two males their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 60s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 70s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 340 are recovered, five are hospitalized, 102 are isolating at home and there have been three deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

