Vernon County reports three more COVID-19 positives between April 30-May 6

The weekly COVID-19 data from April 30 to May 6 has resulted in three additional positives with a total of 1,922 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 1,872 are recovered, one is hospitalized, seven are isolating at home and there have been 45 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.