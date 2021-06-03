Vernon County reports three new COVID-19 cases May 28-June 3

The weekly COVID-19 data from May 28-June 3 has resulted in three additional positives with a total of 1,958 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

Two males in their 20s who are recovering at home;

A male in his 40swho is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,907 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, six are isolating at home and there have been 45 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.