Vernon County reports three new COVID-19 cases

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, there have been 1,653 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 60s who is recovering a home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,552 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 63 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.