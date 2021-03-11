Vernon County reports two COVID-19 cases March 11

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, March 11, there have been 1,853 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 70s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 1,783 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 27 are isolating at home and there have been 41 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.