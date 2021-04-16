Vernon County reports two COVID-19 deaths

On April 15, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of two individuals who passed away from complications of COVID-19. These are the 44th and 45th deaths of county residents. The residents were females, one in her 70s and the other in her 80s.

The weekly COVID-19 data from April 9-15 has resulted in nine additional positives with a total of 1,903 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;

Two females 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 60s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 70swho is recovering at home;

A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,844 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 13 are isolating at home and there have been 45 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.