Vernon County reports two more deaths, 84 new cases

Vernon County reports two more deaths from complications of COVID-19. The Health Department was notified of the deaths on Monday, Nov. 16; these are the sixth and seventh deaths of a county residents. The residents were a male in his 80s and a female in her 60s who both had been hospitalized.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and those impacted by this loss of lives," the Health Department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Nov. 16 there have been 864 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. These numbers include the weekend numbers.
The newest positive cases include:
- Two males 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;
- Six males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Four males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Four males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Eight males in their 60s, six are recovering at home and two are hospitalized;
- Three males in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- Four males in their 80s, three are recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
- Two males 90 years or older who are recovering at home;
- Six females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Five females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Eight females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Six females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Ten females in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- Three females in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 80s who are recovering at home;
- Two females 90 years or older who are recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 562 are recovered, 13 are hospitalized, 282 are isolating at home and there have been seven deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
