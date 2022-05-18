Vernon County residents rally for reproductive rights

Following the release of the United States Supreme Court's draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Vernon County residents joined citizens around the country rallying in support of reproductive rights and safe, legal access to abortion. Around 50 people marched through downtown Viroqua holding signs with messages like "Bans Off Our Bodies," "Trust Women," and, "My Freedom Begins with My Body."

The rally, organized by the Vernon County Democratic Party, was attended by community members across the political spectrum. "These are deeply personal decisions, not political ones. We have the right to privacy. We have the right to make these decisions with our families and our medical providers. Our rights are under attack and women's bodies are the battleground once again," said Tanja Birke, who attended the rally.

Another participant said the rally was met with a largely positive response from passersby. "We're not here to argue with anyone. We're here in solidarity with anyone who is scared about the court's draft ruling, anyone who has ever had control of their own body taken away from them, and anyone who has ever faced this very difficult decision," said Randy Skinner.

The Supreme Court's final decision is expected in June or early July.

