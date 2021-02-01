Vernon County residents weigh in on Second Amendment resolution; Board to vote Feb. 2

Anne Orso of rural Viola said she was “adamantly” against the resolution. “It’s divisive; please focus on issues that unite the community.”

Supervisor Mary Henry, who represents District 17, said most of the correspondence she received was opposing the proposed referendum. Henry said she “strongly opposed” the referendum, and the Board needs to spend time bringing the community together.

Dodie Whitaker of Viroqua said that as a woman of color, she and her friends and family see the area as a safe haven. Whitaker said she’s a pacifist, but she supports the right of gun owners to have guns. She said she opposed the resolution for safety reasons, adding that she would like to see efforts focused on mental health and economic issues.

Paul Buhr of rural Viroqua also opposed the resolution. “I see no reason to further divide us with this un-Constitutional measure,” he said.

Cori Wilson of Ontario said she supported the proposed county resolution. She said she owns a gun and respects and appreciates the gun laws as they are currently written. Wilson said she encouraged people to look at H.R.127 that’s now before Congress. She said the resolution is restrictive. “I’m surprised no one is concerned about restrictions to our rights.”