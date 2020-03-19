Vernon County's Emergency Operations Center opens in response to COVID-19

Dennis Brault, Vernon County Board chairman, has issued an emergency declaration for the county. This has resulted in the opening of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) located in the Erlandson Ofﬁce Building.
The Vernon County ofﬁces are officially closed to visitors but are being staffed. If you need speciﬁc information/services, calls that ofﬁce for assistance.
For additional information regarding COVID-19, the following number are available:
- 637-5292 Public information;
- 637-5293 Human Services;
- 637-5251 Health Department;
- 63 7-5215 Health Department;
- 637-5289 Health Department;
- 637-5217 Health Department.
The Department of Health Services Division of Public Health is lead agency.
The Vernon County Health Department is the local lead agency.
Emergency Operations Center and Emergency Management are support agencies. The EOC will have minimal staff from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.