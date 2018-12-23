An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone was purchased by the Vernon County Hazardous Materials Response Team in August to assist various emergency response agencies with hazardous materials incidents, search and rescues, accidents, and fires.
This drone is the first of its kind in the county and can also serve Iowa, Richland, and Crawford counties with HazMat incidents because they are part of the four-county HazMat team that is led by Vernon County. This drone will be operated in accordance with FAA rules and regulations by certified pilots on the HazMat team.
“Having this drone will be a great asset for the county and the citizens they serve,” said Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson. “Our pilots are undergoing ongoing training to be able to respond to incidents under different situations.”
The Vernon County Emergency Management Office oversees the HazMat team, which has been established since 1997 and is a Type III team and state asset that responds to various hazardous spills or leaks in the four-couty area they serve.
For more information, call the Emergency Management Office at 608-637-5266 or brandon.larson@vernoncounty.org.
