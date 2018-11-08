Organizers of The Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign in Vernon County are seeking volunteers to raise money to help those in need.
Bell-ringing begins Nov. 17 at Quillin’s, Nelson Agri-Center and Viroqua Food Co-op. Volunteers will ring bells at the Viroqua Walmart starting Nov. 23. Bells will be rung daily at all four locations through Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers can take one- to two-hour time slots.
Linda Gilardi, one of the volunteers who schedules bell-ringers, said the campaign is a great volunteer opportunity for students, families, confirmation classes, community service, and any organization.
“We have a few churches taking a day and scheduling,” Gilardi said. “Those churches include Good Shepherd, Believers Fellowship and St. Mary’s.”
Tabletop kettles are located in Readstown at Kickapoo KWK Stop and Kickapoo Corners, in Viroqua at Royal Bank, and in Westby at Nordic Lanes.
Donations can also be mailed to Linda Gilardi, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Viroqua, WI 54665. Last year, The Salvation Army drive raised $19,255, exceeding 2016’s total of $15,740.
Gilardi said all money raised during the bell-ringing campaign stays local, helping with such things as fire and flood victims, prescriptions and utility bills, food pantries, Toys for Tots, Stuff the Bus and air conditioners for the elderly.
Volunteers interested in scheduling a time slot at Quillin’s, Nelson Agri-Center and Walmart may contact Gilardi at 637-2216 or gilardi2@frontiernet.net. To set up a time at the Viroqua Food Co-op, volunteers may contact Karen Dahl at 637-7710 or kdahl@mwt.net.
Volunteers at Walmart and Nelson Agri-Center rings bells outdoors, and those at Viroqua Food Co-op and Quillin’s are indoors.
