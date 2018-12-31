Thanks to the community’s generosity, the 2018 Vernon County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has raised $18,211.49 as of Dec. 29. The bell-ringing campaign ran from Nov. 17 until Christmas Eve.
Linda Gilardi, who is one of the volunteers in charge of organizing bell-ringers, said money from Kwik Trip stores in Vernon County will be turned in sometime later this month. She added people can still make donations to the campaign by sending checks, made payable to Vernon County Salvation Army, to her at 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Viroqua, WI 54665. Donations must be mailed before Jan. 8, so they can be turned in by Jan. 15.
During the campaign, tabletop kettles were located at Nordic Lanes in Westby, Royal Bank in Viroqua, and Kickapoo Corners and Kickapoo KWK Stop in Readstown. “It’s amazing what these small tabletop kettles can bring in,” Gilardi said.
Gilardi said she appreciates all of the organizations and the people who rang. “We could not do this without them.”
Walmart, Quillin’s, the Viroqua Food Co-op and Nelson Agri-Center allowed bell-ringers to use their locations to collect donations. Tom Titel and Karen Dahl helped schedule volunteers.
“We live in an amazing area to collect this amount of money to help people in 2019,” Gilardi said. “One gentleman told me that years ago there was terrible flooding on French Island, and he was out in the cold and rain. At two in the morning The Salvation Army came out with coffee and sandwiches. He never forgot it, and never passes a Red Kettle without giving something.”
Gilardi also shared the story of a woman who told her that her family had a fire and The Salvation Army was the first organization they saw that night. “They lost so much but received such help that evening. They had somewhere to stay and a voucher for clothing.”
“I had people tell me they only had a bit of change,” she said. “That change adds up, two weekends we had $300 in change and one weekend $400 in change.”
All money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign stays local, helping with such things at fire and flood victims, prescriptions and utility bills, food pantries, Toys for Tots, Stuff the Bus and air conditioners for the elderly.
