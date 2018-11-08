More than $1,100,700 in disaster loans have been approved by the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for 36 businesses and residents with losses resulting from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides in Wisconsin from Aug. 17 through Sept. 14, 2018.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today that three Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) in Wisconsin, including Vernon County's will close on Monday, Nov. 12 in recognition of Veterans Day and will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
SBA representatives at the Centers can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and help businesses in completing the SBA application.
The BRC in Vernon County is located in the basement conference room of the Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua. Hours: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays and closed Monday, Nov. 12 for Veterans Day
The disaster declaration covers Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties in Wisconsin which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Rock, Trempealeau, Waushara and Wood in Wisconsin; Allamakee and Clayton in Iowa; Houston and Winona in Minnesota.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 17. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 18, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.