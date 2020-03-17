Vernon County's senior dining centers are closed
Vernon County's senior dining centers are closed

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is announcing that meals will temporarily no longer be served in the senior dining centers in Vernon County effective immediately due to the spread of COVID-19.

Although meals cannot be eaten at the dining center, meals will be available for carry out. If you are a Vernon County resident age 60 or older and interested in receiving a meal, please call the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201. Home-delivered meals are still being provided to those who qualify.

