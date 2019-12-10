Vernon County Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign continues

The Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign in Vernon County continues, and as of Monday, Dec. 9, $8,095 has been raised.
There is still a need for volunteer bell-ringers to fill slots and help raise money for county residents in need. The campaign began Nov. 16 and continues until Dec. 24.
Bell-ringing is at Quillin’s, Nelson Agri-Center, the Viroqua Food Co-op and Walmart. Walmart and Nelson Agri-Center are outdoor bell-ringing locations, while Quillin’s and the Viroqua Food Co-op are indoor locations. Volunteers ring bells at all of the locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, taking one- to two-hour shifts.
To schedule a shift at the Viroqua Food Co-op and Nelson Agri-Center, contact Karen Dahl at 637-7710 or kdahl@mwt.net. To schedule a shift at Walmart and Quillin’s, contact Linda Gilardi at 637-2216 or gilardi2@frontiernet.net.
Gilardi said some bell-ringers have fun with their shifts. For example, one day there were dancers during a shift at Quillin’s, and on another day, there were singers at the Viroqua Food Co-op.
Last year’s campaign total was $24,252. All of the money raised during the bell-ringing campaign stays local. The money helps special projects, such as Vernon County food pantries, Stuff the Bus, Toys for Tots and winter coat projects.
Tabletop kettles are located in Readstown at Kickapoo Kwk Stop and Kickapoo Corners; in Viroqua at Royal Bank of Viroqua; and in Westby at Nordic Lanes. Tabletop kettles are available to other business that would like one. If a business would like to do a match day they can contact Gilardi. Gilardi said The Cheese Corner in Viroqua is collecting tips to benefit The Salvation Army.
Donations can also be mailed to Linda Gilardi, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Viroqua, WI 54665. Gilardi said the donations that are mailed to her stay in Vernon County, just like the change that’s collected in the Red Kettles.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.