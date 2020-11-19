Vernon County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign starts Nov. 21

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic will not stop the annual Vernon County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign to help those in need. The campaign starts Nov. 21 and ends Dec. 24.

Bell-ringing begins in Viroqua Nov. 21 at Quillin’s, the Viroqua Food Cooperative and Nelson Agri-Center. Bell-ringing at the Viroqua Walmart starts Nov. 27.

Volunteers are needed to ring the bells Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at each location. Jade Jothen, the Vernon County volunteer kettle coordinator, said shifts are generally two hours long, “but longer is always better especially if you are ringing as a group/business/nonprofit/church/scout groups/etc.”

Anyone interested in ringing bells may contact Jothen at 608-799-5375 and leave a message or email her at schultz.jadeg@gmail.com; for questions about scheduling a shift at the Viroqua Food Co-op and Nelson Agri-Center, contact Karen Dahl at 608-637-7710, 608-634-0224 or kdahl@mwt.net.

Jothen said there’s a great need for bell-ringers because of the many families struggling with the pandemic.

“Many older folks that generally sign up to do this are not able to do so this year due to COVID, so anyone that is able to step up and help ring is beyond beneficial,” Jothen said.

Social distancing and masks are required; masks will be provided if volunteers do not have their own. Hand sanitizer will also be available and kettles will be sanitized between shifts. Touchless Apple and Google Pay will be available at ringing sites.

Tabletop kettles are also available at local businesses for people to drop in their loose change. Tabletop kettles are still available, and businesses interested in having one may contact Jothen.