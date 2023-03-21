The numbers are in for the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign in Vernon County.

According to Kim Tainter, Red Kettle coordinator for Vernon County, $25,658 was raised in Vernon County. Tainter stated the numbers were down from last year but not due to local bell-ringers who braved the weather. Tainter said over 100 people volunteered their time at five different locations—Hansen’s IGA in Westby and Quillin’s, Walmart, Nelson Agri-Center and Walgreens in Viroqua.

Tainter stated there were approximately 17 cancellations of bell-ringers the week before Christmas due to the cold weather. Next year the Red Kettle Campaign may change the way to volunteer your time to ring the bell—it’s called “Register to Ring” and will make it easy to sign up online for a shift.

Tainter stated that 86% of funds raised in Vernon County stays in Vernon County and can help with food, housing, utilities, gas, heat, rent and disaster assistance.