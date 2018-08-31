Vernon County Sheriff John. B Spears wants to remind all citizens to stay out of any high-water areas or areas that are closed due to the flooding. Do not move any barricades or road closed signs or attempt to drive around them. Violators may be cited for Trespassing Wisconsin State Statute 943.13, a forfeiture not to exceed $1,000.

Spears also wants to remind everyone to stay away from Jersey Valley Park, as crews are working and the area is unsafe. "If you see something damaged that needs attention please contact your local authorities," Spears said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.