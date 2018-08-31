Vernon County Sheriff John. B Spears wants to remind all citizens to stay out of any high-water areas or areas that are closed due to the flooding. Do not move any barricades or road closed signs or attempt to drive around them. Violators may be cited for Trespassing Wisconsin State Statute 943.13, a forfeiture not to exceed $1,000.
Spears also wants to remind everyone to stay away from Jersey Valley Park, as crews are working and the area is unsafe. "If you see something damaged that needs attention please contact your local authorities," Spears said.
