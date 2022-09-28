 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County Sheriff candidate forum set for Oct. 6

A Vernon County Sheriff candidate forum has been scheduled to be held at the Viroqua VFW, 751 S. Washington Ave., Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.

All the candidates have agreed to attend. It will be 90 minutes, and Trina Erickson will moderate. The candidates are Roy Torgerson (Republican), Janice Turben (Independent), Philip Welch (Independent) and Joe Keenan (Independent).

The event, which is being organized by Tim Hundt of Viroqua, will be livestreamed on the VernonReporter Facebook page and rebroadcast on Vernon Communications at a later time.

