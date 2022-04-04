Vernon County Sheriff John Spears won't seek re-election

"It has been a true honor and privilege to have served the citizens of Vernon County for the past 40 years in law enforcement, and to have served the last 12 of those years as your sheriff," Spears said in a statement. "I was very fortunate to have served under two previous sheriffs, Sheriff Geoffrey Banta and Sheriff Gene Cary. I look forward to joining them as 'retired' and to reﬂect back on a long history of service to Vernon County."