Vernon County sheriff offers winter driving reminder

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears would like to remind drivers to use extreme caution when driving in winter conditions, with the snow season upon us. During the cold weather months, drivers should follow precautions that will protect them and others on the road. Also, driving during severe winter storms is discouraged and motorists are advised to wait until conditions improve.

Spears would like all motorists to know the following winter driving tips to minimize the dangers of winter driving:

Follow state law and remember to wear your seat belt;

Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions;

Reduce your speed;

Exercise caution on bridge decks as they are often slippery and ice can build up quickly;

Brake early to anticipate slippery conditions;

As required by law, remember to remain at least 200 feet from snowplows.

More safe winter driving tips

Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights.

Pay attention.

Leave plenty of room for stopping.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.

Know the current road conditions. View winter road conditions (www.511wi.gov).

Use brakes carefully.

Watch for slippery bridge decks (black ice).

Don't use your cruise control in wintry conditions.

Don't get overconfident in your 4x4 vehicle.

Do not pump anti-lock brakes.

Look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do.

Remember that trucks are heavier than cars.

Go slow.

Spears would also like to remind motorists of the “Move Over Law” in Wisconsin.

Especially in winter driving months, drivers must provide a safety zone for stopped law enforcement, emergency and maintenance vehicle, to help safeguard law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road maintenance workers, and others who work on the side of highways.

The law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a "safety zone" for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing.

Drivers have two options for creating a safety zone:

If the road has more than one directional lane, like the Interstate, and you can switch lanes safely, you must move over to vacate the lane closest to the law enforcement or other vehicle with its lights flashing.

If the road has a single directional lane or you can't safely move over, you must reduce your speed.

Failure of motorists to move over is one of the reasons that motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement officers on duty than any other cause.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0