Vernon County Sheriff only local contested race on the primary ballot

There will be one local contested race on the partisan primary ballot Aug. 9 – that for Vernon County Sheriff.

Roy Torgerson and Scott Bjerkos are running as Republicans. The winner of the August primary will face independent candidates Janice Turben, Phillip Welch and Joe Keenan in the fall election, which is Nov. 8.

Statewide races

Governor

Four Republicans will be on the primary ballot for governor – Kevin Nicholson (he dropped out of the race July 5, but his name will still be on the ballot), Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, Adam J. Fisher and Tim Michels. Democrat Tony Evers is unopposed.

Lieutenant Governor

Two Democrats are on the primary ballot for lieutenant governor – Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez. Eight Republicans are running – Patrick Testin, Will Martin Kyle Yudes, Roger Roth, David C. Varnman, Cindy Werner, David D. King and Jonathan Wichmann.

Attorney General

Three Republicans are on the ballot for attorney general – Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow. Democrat Josh Kaul is unopposed.

Secretary of State

Two Democrats are running for Secretary of State – Doug La Follette and Alexia Sabor. Three Republicans are on the ballot – Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin D. Schmidtka.

State Treasurer

Three Democrats are on the ballot – Aaron Richardson, Angelito Tenorio and Gillian M. Battino. Two Republicans are on the ballot – John S. Leiber and Orlando Owens.

United States Senator

Eight Democrats are on the primary ballot – Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry, Kou C. Lee, Sarah Godlewski, Peter Peckarsky, Steven Olikara, Darrell Williams and Tom Nelson. Two Republicans are on the primary ballot – Ron Johnson and David Schroeder.

3rd Congressional District

Four Democrats are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District – Rebecca Cooke, Mark Neumann, Deb Baldus McGrath and Brad Pfaff. Republican Derrick Van Orden is not facing a challenger.

Legislative – Assembly District 96

Two Democrats are on the ballot -- Mark Fritsche and Jayne M. Swiggum. Two Republicans are on the ballot Holly Ottesen Liska and Loren Oldenburg.

For more information on voting and elections, visit MyVote.wi.gov.